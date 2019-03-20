Erica Campbell wants churches to be more naturally supernatural. She mentioned that sometimes when you go to some churches they tend to be a bit spooky.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica spoke about how when Jesus healed it was with mud over the eyes and he would be so calm.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She also spoke about how some churches might not make people feel welcomed or be weird to visitors.
SEE ALSO: Ericaism: I Had To Get Out Of My Own Way [VIDEO]
Jesus wasn’t like that and churches should make people feel welcomed just like he did. Make sure you check out the full “Ericaism” up top!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Kristoff St. John’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Hypertrophic Heart Disease: What It Is And 5 Things To Know About It
- Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Return To “The View” After Near-Death Experience Battling Pneumonia [VIDEO]
- WATCH: This Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying!
Ericaism: Be Naturally Supernatural (Don’t Be Weird) was originally published on getuperica.com