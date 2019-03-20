Ericaism: Be Naturally Supernatural (Don’t Be Weird)

| 03.20.19
griff's prayer

Erica Campbell wants churches to be more naturally supernatural. She mentioned that sometimes when you go to some churches they tend to be a bit spooky.

Erica spoke about how when Jesus healed it was with mud over the eyes and he would be so calm.

She also spoke about how some churches might not make people feel welcomed or be weird to visitors.

Jesus wasn’t like that and churches should make people feel welcomed just like he did. Make sure you check out the full “Ericaism” up top!

