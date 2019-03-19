GRIFF’s Prayer: Allergy Season Is Here [VIDEO]

03.19.19
Spring is almost here and GRIFF is struggling with his allergies. The crazy part is that GRIFF never had problems with allergies until now.

His nose, face and sinuses are all swollen and doesn’t know what to do. GRIFF is trying to figure out how to put the pollen somewhere else and not around him.

Hopefully he can get rid of the congestion after taking medicine.

Feel better GRIFF! Make sure you watch his full prayer up top!

