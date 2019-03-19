Save the date, Saturday November 2nd for the 2019 Lamplighter Awards Show. The show will be held at the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts in Memorial Auditorium. Ticket to the show will go on sale later in the fall. The Lamplighter Awards Show honors local individuals, businesses, Churches and Pastors, organizations and high school rising seniors for their commitment to community service. We look forward to seeing you there. Look for more details to come soon.

Lamplighter Awards Show photo gallery from past years: photo link

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: