CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

SuperMOM!!! Houston Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplets

0 reads
Leave a comment
twin babies

Source: Getty

In 9 minutes!!!!  Houston mom Thelma Chiaka delivered her sextuplets (6 babies) from 4:50 – 4:59am last Friday at Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

According to Houston’s ABC 13, she gave birth to one set of twin daughters, Zina and Zuriel, and two sets of twin baby boys (still unnamed).

All six of Chiaka’s newborns weighed in at around 2 pounds each and are in stable condition in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit, according to her “medical team” of Dr. Ziad Haidar, Dr. Sharmeel Khaira and Dr. Israel Simchowitz.

Read more from Source:  NYPost.com

Houston mom , sextuplets , Thelma Chiaka

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 6 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close