SuperMOM!!! Houston Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplets

In 9 minutes!!!! Houston mom Thelma Chiaka delivered her sextuplets (6 babies) from 4:50 – 4:59am last Friday at Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

According to Houston’s ABC 13, she gave birth to one set of twin daughters, Zina and Zuriel, and two sets of twin baby boys (still unnamed).

All six of Chiaka’s newborns weighed in at around 2 pounds each and are in stable condition in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit, according to her “medical team” of Dr. Ziad Haidar, Dr. Sharmeel Khaira and Dr. Israel Simchowitz.

Read more from Source: NYPost.com

