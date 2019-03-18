Duke Divinity School Student-Pastor Shot In Costco Parking Lot

Family and friends of student-pastor, Ryan Ware are praying he pulls through as he fights for his life after being shot in a Costco parking lot in North Carolina. According to Christian Post, Ware is currently a graduate student at Duke Divinity School and serves as pastor of two churches in Virginia.

Divinity School Dean Greg Jones said, “The Duke Divinity School community is deeply saddened and troubled by the shooting of one of our students. We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, support and prayers ever since, and we will continue to do so in the coming days.”

Reports state that Ware was shot in the stomach while he was inside of his SUV. Police have yet to arrest anyone, but mentioned that a grey or silver sedan was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Ware currently is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On social media, Ware’s parents asked for prayers for their son.

One woman that was interviewed by ABC 11 said, “My heart goes out to them, I can’t even imagine how they feel. It must be just a horrible thing just to have something like that happen to your son. The fact that someone would target someone like that, just an innocent person with their life ahead of them.”

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. We will continue to keep this family in our prayers.

