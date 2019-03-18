CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

How To Properly Cuddle Your Partner

1 reads
Leave a comment
Resting in the lap of the one you love

Source: GCShutter / Getty

It’s bedtime and you’re all showered and smelling good and ready to cuddle up in the arms of your partner. Cuddling is a very important part of bonding, and according to science it can be a very beneficial part of your relationship. It’s a way to cultivate intimacy without the pressures of sex.

Sarah Hunter Murray, author of the book Not Always in the Mood: The New Science of Men, Sex, & Relationships, told the press team at Fatherly.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

“Given how common it is for couples to experience sexual desire at different times, cuddling allows for another way to get close and experience an intimate connection when sex isn’t necessarily on the table.”

It’s necessary to cuddle without crossing the line, so each partner feels comfortable with cuddling being the end goal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“If every time we cuddle it turns to sex, we may start pulling back from cuddling if we aren’t sure we are in the mood to avoid giving our partner the impression sex is on the table, so to speak.”

Continuing, “Then we lose out on all the other benefits cuddling provides.”

SEE ALSO: Breaking Down My Walls: How I Learned That Unconditional Love Means A Lot Of Forgiveness

One way to avoid cuddle/sex confusion is to make it clear if it’s cuddling time or getting it on time.

“If the goal is sleep, lights should go off or the room should be darkened,” registered nurse James Cobb told YourTango. “If it’s an after-breakfast cuddle, perhaps a time-limit should be considered.”

There are a couple things to avoid why divulging in this loving act of cuddling.

Spooning and wrapping your legs around your partner’s back, “lead to back pain in certain positions,” Cobb explained.

Other than that tip, communicate with your partner about which nights are sex night and which nights are reserved for closeness.

Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

9 photos Launch gallery

Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

Continue reading Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

Marsha Ambrosius continues to glow and her growing family is glowing just as bright. The R&B singer fell for her husband Dez Billups in July 2015 and gave birth to her first child in 2016. See photos of the couple and their beautiful daughter below…

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How To Properly Cuddle Your Partner was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 6 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close