Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother Just 40 Days After Father’s Death

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on social media.

O’Brien composed a heartfelt Twitter thread about her mother Estela, a dynamic woman who migrated to the United States from Cuba to provide a better opportunity for those she loved.

“My mom died today. Joining my dad who passed away 40 days ago,” O’Brien wrote. “She was a pretty remarkable lady. An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college,” she captioned under a photo of her mother in her youth.

In the midst of her pain and loss, O’Brien went into great detail about her mother and all of the wonderful things she learned from and about her while she walked the earth.

O’Brien also shared the great sacrifices her parents made to raise six children and the advice she helmed from her as a working mother and wife.

In February, Soledad shared with fans that her father Edward died after battling a lengthy illness. Her parents enjoyed 59 years of marriage and survived societal oppression against them, being that her mother was Black and her father was white.

“He was a generous and kind human being—and a quiet force fighting for civil rights,” O’Brien wrote about her father. “His marriage to my mom in ‘58 was illegal (she’s Black). They were married 59 years. Here he is walking me down the aisle in ‘95. (His twin brother said our wedding mass),” she wrote in a tweet.

Supporters poured out their condolences to Soledad, who is still dealing with her father’s death. We also send support to the O’Brien family during this difficult time.

