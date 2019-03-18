CLOSE
Connecticut School Employee Quits After Being Caught On Video Using The N-Word, Spitting At Black Man

School Starts Textbooks

Source: A-Digit / Getty

A Hamden, Connecticut public school employee resigned after she was video taped on camera cursing and using racial slurs at a Black man at a ShopRite in an East Haven CT on Friday.  NBC Connecticut reported Hamden school and state officials renounced the behavior of the woman identified as Corinne Terrone who was a clerk in the school board offices.

Terrone is heard and sen in the video repeatedly calling a Black man, who is off camera, the n-word. At one point during the altercation Terrone spits in his direction. Read more in the link below.

Close