CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates a plank ab workout that consists of 4 sets of plank knee to elbow and plank cross knee, plus 2 sets of plank knee tucks and pushups. See video up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 5 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 7 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 7 days ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close