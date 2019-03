John 15:17 (NKJV)

These things I command you, that you love one another.

Explanation:

Jesus gave us a command to love one another. Treating others with respect empowers us to do the right thing. Agape love is “God-given” love and has no boundaries. Daily practice of loving and forgiving others brings us great joy!

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 3 hours ago

