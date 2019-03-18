Congrats: NCCU Wins Third MEACC Tournament Title On Their Way To The Big Dance

2 reads Leave a comment
NCCU’s men’s basketball team is going to the Big Dance for the third time in three years!
The Eagles defeated Norfolk State 50-47, to win the MEACC and a bid into the NCAA tournament.
Join the Men’s basketball team for “Selection Sunday” on March 17, 5 p.m., in the A.E. Student Union. The NCAA bracket for the 2019 Division I tournament will be revealed.
Show starts at 6 p.m. EST, and will air on CBS.
There will be prizes and giveaways
