CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Congrats: NCCU Wins Third MEACC Tournament Title On Their Way To The Big Dance

2 reads
Leave a comment
Basketball in Hoop

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

NCCU’s men’s basketball team is going to the Big Dance for the third time in three years!

The Eagles defeated Norfolk State 50-47, to win the MEACC and a bid into the NCAA tournament.

Join the Men’s basketball team for “Selection Sunday” on March 17, 5 p.m., in the A.E. Student Union. The NCAA bracket for the 2019 Division I tournament will be revealed.

Show starts at 6 p.m. EST, and will air on CBS.

There will be prizes and giveaways

Read Also:

#BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And Awarded $1.6 Million In Scholarships

Congrats: NCCU Wins Third MEACC Tournament Title On Their Way To The Big Dance was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 5 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close