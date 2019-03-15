Ericaism: I Had To Get Out Of My Own Way [VIDEO]

Sometimes we can be our own worse enemy. Erica Campbell shared that she was in the studio last night and whenever she goes in there has two different feelings.
One part of her is excited while the other side is nervous. She mentioned that she’s always in competition with herself and thinking about her last projects and how she can always do better.
Erica wants us to get out of our own head and focus on what God is telling us to do.
Be confident and don’t let those negative thoughts get to you. Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!
