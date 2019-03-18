CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The Help Of Oprah

0 reads
Leave a comment
Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

Alicia Keys announced that she and Oprah have collaborated to publish her new memoir, More Myself: A Journey. The book will be published by Winfrey’s company, Flatiron Books according to EW.com. Keys made the announcement in a YouTube video.

Keys’ book is “part autobiography, part narrative documentary.”  It will center on her childhood in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem and her musical career. The book is set to be released on November 5th but you can pre-order on Amazon now. WOW!

Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The Help Of Oprah was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 5 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close