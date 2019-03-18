Alicia Keys announced that she and Oprah have collaborated to publish her new memoir, More Myself: A Journey. The book will be published by Winfrey’s company, Flatiron Books according to EW.com. Keys made the announcement in a YouTube video.

Keys’ book is “part autobiography, part narrative documentary.” It will center on her childhood in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem and her musical career. The book is set to be released on November 5th but you can pre-order on Amazon now. WOW!

Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The Help Of Oprah was originally published on hiphopnc.com