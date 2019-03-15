CLOSE
Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Return To “The View” After Near-Death Experience Battling Pneumonia [VIDEO]

Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC - Cantor Fitzgerald Office - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Whoopi Goldberg made a triumphant return to “The View” on Thursday after sitting out for over a month due to a near-death illness of double pneumonia and sepsis.

Goldberg’s appearance was a shock to her fellow hosts who were in the middle of giving an update on Goldberg’s health.

“Whoopi is still on the mend, we’re hoping she’ll be back here soon, maybe next week, we’ll see. Hurry back Whoopi and get some rest,” Joy Behar said until screams from the audience interrupted her as Goldberg walked onto the stage.

All of the women greeted her with open arms and surrounded her as she sat down to tell her journey of survival over the past four weeks.

“This is my first foray out … I’m not there yet, but the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning,” she continued.

“I wanted the first foray to be to come see y’all because I really kinda missed y’all,” she said surrounded by her fellow hosts.

Goldberg shared that she’s still battling a cough, which is the last thing to conquer after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She said her health battle made her more self-aware and urged everyone watching to listen to their bodies.

“You think you can push through because you got a little cold, you say, ‘I’m just gonna keep going, keep going.’ And you think because you’ve healed quick before, that something crazy can’t happen. Well, it can,” she said. “I had double pneumonia and sepsis … And so they had to pump a lot of stuff out of me. This is a cautionary tale for all of us. You must really take care of yourself, because there is little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

SEE ALSO: Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month Because She’s Been Battling With Pneumonia

Goldberg is still in recovery so in her best interest she will only be returning to host part-time over the next week. We wish her a speedy recovery and it’s so good to see her doing better!

Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Return To “The View” After Near-Death Experience Battling Pneumonia [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

