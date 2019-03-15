CLOSE
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4 Arrested

TURKEY-NEW ZELAND-ATTACK-DEMO

Source: OZAN KOSE / Getty

At least 49 people are dead after a pair of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.

The deadliest attack occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch. At least 30 people were killed there. In addition to the dead, more than 20 people were seriously wounded.

Police have arrested four people and defused explosive devices in what they’re calling a carefully planned attack against migrants and refugees.

They’re not releasing names of any of the suspects. But, a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. He said he was a 28-year-old white Australian.

President Donald Trump has tweeted in response to the attack.

Source: Associated Press

Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4 Arrested was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

