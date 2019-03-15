CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Praise Over NC Teachers Pay Increase Skeptical

4 reads
Leave a comment
Knowledgeable science teacher teaches about molecules

Source: asiseeit / Getty

The reports from the NEA say incredible increase but NCEA President says the figures don’t represent actuality.

A report released by the National Education Association this week shows that the average teacher pay in North Carolina has increased by about $2,700 from last year. The increase also bumped the state’s regional and national rankings up, where it now sits second-best in the Southeast and 29th best in the country.

According to NEA, the average teacher salary in 2017-2018 was $51,231; in 2018-2019 it’s $53,975. With that, the national rank jumped five spots.

Former Governor Pat McCrory, also a Republican, also shared his thoughts tweeting, “The day I was elected governor, N.C. teacher pay was 47th in the nation. I was proud to initiate and fulfill our promise to dramatically increase teacher pay after years of neglect. Congratulations to all who helped make this happen.”

But North Carolina Educators Association President Mark Jewell believes the figures are skewed.

“Not everyone has gotten a pay raise. There have been certain tiers and steps but they haven’t been fairly across the board, and that’s why folks have been really struggling,” Jewell explained early Thursday evening outside the NCAE Headquarters in downtown Raleigh.

Jewell said that the salary figures include bonuses, as well as supplemental funding provided by some local districts.

“Most of our experienced educators haven’t received really a significant pay raise since the recession. When you compare it to other professions, with comparable college degrees, we are 62 cents to the dollar,” said Jewell.

Source ABC11.com

NCEA , NEA , Teacher pay raises

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 50 mins ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 4 days ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 7 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 1 week ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 1 week ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close