Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s Dating Presidential Candidate Cory Booker [VIDEO]

Technology Experts Gather At The Annual Web Summit Conference

Source: Horacio Villalobos – Corbis / Getty

Actress Rosario Dawson is in love!

After much speculation and plenty of rumors, Dawson confirmed on Thursday in a video posted by TMZ that she is dating Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” Dawson said in the video.

Speculation about her and Booker began after were seen together in New York and Washington. Then last month rumors about the two really started to swirl after Booker confirmed he was “dating somebody really special,” in a radio interview.

RELATED: Cory Booker Announces Presidential Run On The TJMS [LISTEN]

If Booker runs a successful campaign through 2020, he could end up in the White House which means his Dawson could end up being his first lady.

Either way, Dawson believes that Booker would make a great president, adding, “He’s an amazing human being.” See the video below.

