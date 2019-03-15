BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And Awarded $1.6 Million In Scholarships

While famous white celebs have to bribe folks to bolster the chances for their mediocre children to get into top universities around the country, this Black Atlanta teen embodies what it means to honestly achieve greatness by her own merit.

According to CBS 46, Jordan Nixon, a 17-year-old senior at Douglas County High, has been accepted into 39 schools and has been awarded a whopping $1.6 million in scholarships. The potential international business major was first accepted by HBCU Grambling State University.

“The crazy thing is, I’m still waiting on decision letters, but I was not expecting that at all,” Nixon told CBS 46.

But looking at her impressive resume, this shouldn’t be shocking news to anyone.

“I am one of the captains of the varsity cheer team here at Douglas County, I’m in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and I also participate in DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America),” she added.

Douglas County High student confirms that they have never had a student that got into this many schools before.

“Students like Jordan who took advantage of being able to apply to a lot of schools through certain avenues like the Common Black App, you can apply to a lot of schools with one low price for that one, and also Common App they can apply to up to 20 schools at one time on one App,” said Pinky Quick, the College and Career Center Specialist at Douglass County High School.

And of course, her parents couldn’t be more elated.

“We’re so happy for her because she does put in a lot of due diligence into applying for these schools,” Nixon’s parents, Angelia and Arthur Nixon, stressed.

Nixon, who has not yet decided on a school, hopes her story will inspire other high school students to push themselves beyond what they think they are capable of.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” Nixon told the outlet. “That was the most important thing for me, just to show others anything is possible and that anyone can accomplish it too.”

Nixon has until May 1 to make her final choice.

We support any choice you make Jordan. Congrats!

