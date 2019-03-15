CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts Of Felony Disorderly Conduct

Jessie Smollett Returns To Court To Enter Formal Plea

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16-count indictment against him Thursday in a Chicago courtroom, according to TMZ.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts of lying to authorities about being the victim of a brutal racist and homophobic beating by two masked men in downtown Chicago back in January.

His next court date is scheduled for April 17 but according to TMZ, he will be allowed to travel to L.A. and NY for meetings with his lawyers.

