Kelly Rowland Opens Up About How God Made Her Realize She Was Made For A Bigger Purpose Than Being In Entertainment [VIDEO]

Since her early childhood days, Kelly Rowland was always in the spotlight. From being a Grammy Award-winning singer to, acting and modeling we’ve watched Rowland grow into the woman she is today.

According to the Christian Post, during a recent interview she mentioned that while in the group Destiny’s Child, she knew God designed her for bigger purposes than what she was doing.

Rowland shared her testimony as she sat down for an interview with Natalie Manuel Lee, who speaks with Christian celebrities about their faith and purpose in life on the Hillsong Channel.

While singing in the choir at Israel Baptist Church in Atlanta, Rowland knew that singing was something she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

Rowland revealed that while in Europe at a Destiny’s Child concert they sang “The Lord’s Prayer” and she watched the impact it had on the young kids who were crying.

“We felt such a great responsibility. I felt like this is really what we are here for. You give people purpose through song but then when you’re able to see them in a show and you see their lives are touched by things that you say, or something you’re singing and it’s your personal faith and you’re able to share that with fans, that’s kind of remarkable. That’s when you feel like you’re at the right place at the right time. I know that what He has me here for is bigger than the records and awards and everything else.”

Even during this successful time, Rowland experienced darkness because she could only identify herself with fame. It was also an uncomfortable transition as the group went off to have their own careers.

She said, “I was constantly wondering why am I here. I would always ask God, ‘Why do I have to go through this part and why is it so painful, why is it so stressful and why can’t I sleep at night and why is there a lack of peace and why is there one thing coming after another?’ I was in a really dark spot. I didn’t like the place where I was … It just felt like for a second I was going to drown.”

Faith played a major role in her next season.

Rowland said, “In the moment where I thought that I was just going to not make it, I would hear a song, get the perfect word for someone or just feel something so strongly in my head, in my heart and I knew that it was bigger than me. When I understood that, I said, ‘Fine God, here we go. He would show me different people and different ways and I would experience the most random things and I felt like He was there every step of the way with me.”

What she learned was, “What all this time has taught me is how you have to be appreciative for every moment.”

You can watch the full episode, here!

