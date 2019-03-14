Stay Or Go: Le’Andria Contemplates Walking Out On Iyanla Vanzant [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:
Le’Andria Johnson has been through some things. You’ll remember that when we were first introduced to her on BET’s “Sunday Best,” her house was in foreclosure and she was going through her second divorce. Many recall that she auditioned in flip flops and tube socks. Johnson was almost eliminated because of her appearance.
After she made it in the industry, even winning the coveted Grammy in 2012, Le’Andria complained about her management Mathew Knowles. She detailed her issues with partying and alcohol even after winning “Sunday Best.” There was controversy because she got pregnant out of wedlock but continued to minister.
Johnson has frequently appeared on social media, drinking, cursing and speaking against the church.
There was a time, she even allegedly went out to minister to people by offering them condoms and cigarettes.
In order to address the issue, the singer sat down with Iyanla Vanzant. Y’all already know, Iyanla called it like she saw it, telling Johnson that she was an alcoholic.
Johnson initially denied the claims, saying that she was functioning.
Iyanla responds: “Spoken like a true alcoholic.”
As you might imagine, the two bumped heads. And at one point, Le’Andria walked away from the process.
Johnson reported to rehab around the same time this episode was filmed. And she said it took an ankle bracelet for her to realize she had a problem. Her episode will air this Saturday at 9/8c on OWN.You can watch a trailer from this Saturday’s episode in the video below.
