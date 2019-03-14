CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage

2 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook faces £1bn fine

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

The Facebook family (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) were down for the greater part of Wednesday and where else could they go to report the devastating news, but their competitor, Twitter!

That’s right the social media juggernaut informed the masses of their troubles via a tweet. The company noted that they were aware of some — meaning all — people having issues accessing their apps and were working on a solution.

 

Hours later they tweeted again. Confirming that they were still working on the issue and that it was in fact not related to a DDoS attack.

 

What’s a DDoS attack? See here:

 

As you can imagine there has been a steady stream of jokes rolling in from the Twittersphere about Facebook’s predicament. See some of our favorites here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 1 day ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 6 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 6 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 6 days ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 1 week ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 week ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close