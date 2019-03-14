The Facebook family (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) were down for the greater part of Wednesday and where else could they go to report the devastating news, but their competitor, Twitter!

That’s right the social media juggernaut informed the masses of their troubles via a tweet. The company noted that they were aware of some — meaning all — people having issues accessing their apps and were working on a solution.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Hours later they tweeted again. Confirming that they were still working on the issue and that it was in fact not related to a DDoS attack.

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

What’s a DDoS attack? See here:

As you can imagine there has been a steady stream of jokes rolling in from the Twittersphere about Facebook’s predicament. See some of our favorites here:

Just go ahead and delete my account while you’re in there. Save me the trouble of doing myself later. — ☞ Bob Sawyer ☜ (@bobsawyer) March 13, 2019

PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEE DO IT ASAP pic.twitter.com/3Eho5cfdds — delilah remoz (@DelilahRemoz) March 13, 2019

When you have to use one of your competitors to announce that your apps are down… pic.twitter.com/nHYz50syxC — ETech 7 NYC (@ETech7) March 13, 2019

Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: