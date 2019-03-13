84-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction From Veterans’ Home After Discussing Heaven And Hell During Bible Study

Nearly nine years ago, Artis Breau and her husband moved into the Veterans’ Home of California. According to the Christian Post, the 84-year-old is now facing eviction after a discussion of Heaven and Hell happened during Bible study.

Reports state that the resident that is complaining is losing sleep which is prompting allegations of elder abuse. Breau was discussing the topic of Heaven and Hell with another resident when this all came about.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Breau is an evangelical Jew and believes in Jesus. For the last nine years she’s volunteered to lead Bible study and is joined by several residents of the home.

According to reports, the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) spoke to Breau about facing “involuntary discharge,” or expulsion if she didn’t stop volunteering as a Bible study leader.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Brad Dacus, president of the Pacific Justice Institute, the firm representing Breau said, “This shocking attack from the state against our client’s exercise of religious convictions is deeply disturbing. The state seeks to punish Artis based on non-existent directives, and deprive her of a personal ministry to the veterans who have benefited from her religious services for years. Artis isn’t fighting just for herself, but for the Gospel and for the residents who are unable to fight for themselves against the state’s attempted intimidation.”

SEE ALSO: Retired Minister Could Possibly Be Evicted For Holding Bible Study In His Apartment

From December up until early March, she was suspended because of an ongoing investigation. In March, she was permitted to go back and lead Bible study up until last week, where she was threatened with possible eviction.

Lindsey Sin, deputy secretary of Women Veterans Affairs at CalVet said, “The safety, security, and wellbeing of all of our residents is our top priority. We are very proud of the religious services provided to all of our residents through our chaplaincy services. This investigation concerns the private conduct of an individual. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

84-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction From Veterans’ Home After Discussing Heaven And Hell During Bible Study was originally published on getuperica.com