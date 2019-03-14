When I Was Younger: How Jonathan McReynolds Made Room For God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

03.14.19
Jonathan McReynolds kicked off his “Make Room” tour today in Detroit and it’s slated to stretch through April 15, wrapping up in his Chicago hometown. The tour comes after his Make Room (2018) album that earned him nine Stellar Award nominations this year and follows the release of his first book titled Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits (published by R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation).

In an interview with GospelGoodies.com, McReynolds said the order of the releases were unplanned.

“I was looking at some of the music I was making – doing better, ending cycles, not being killed by comparison and graduating, all of those things – and I realized that the unifying thing from the Life Room and the music I was creating was that I needed to literally make more room for God in my life. The church needed to make more room for God in their lives,” he said. “‘Make Room’ was the last song I wrote.”

The idea of “making room” for McReynolds included changing the way he thought about the Bible, spending less time on social media and more time praying, plus protecting the energy around him by being mindful of people he surrounded himself with and the music he chose to listen to.

“All those things have something to do with how God can influence your every day and I had to hold myself accountable,” he said. “The Book holds me accountable. You guys hold me accountable sometimes to the stuff that I write. I had to make sure that if I was going to tell someone else to make room in this way, I needed to make sure I had as well.”

In light of the expansion of “Make Room,” we sat down with the singer, songwriter and new author to discuss how he made room for a few other things in his life when he was younger. Check out the video up top!

