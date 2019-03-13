Mr. Griffin: I Didn’t Fast For Nothing [VIDEO]

| 03.13.19
womens empowerment wee

Source: wee / CS

At the top of the year GRIFF began fasting along with TJ and several others. He mentioned that the fast truly helped him out.

It made him focus more on things and his mind was right.

During that time he was also prepping for his show and things were hectic, but he was more prepared than any other time.

GRIFF mentioned he was able to do a run of show for the first time, honor his dad and was so thankful for everything him and the team accomplished.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: This Is My Able Sacrifice [VIDEO]

The fast helped him also to grow and he just appreciates how it helped his spirit. Check out the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

Mr. Griffin: I Didn't Fast For Nothing [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

