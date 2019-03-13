Ericaism: Push Past Your Tears And Keep Going [VIDEO]

| 03.13.19
Source: c/s / iOne

Erica Campbell has been really busy juggling different projects and started added in working out again. Krista has been joining her and the other day had a bit of a emotional time while working out.

Krista began to cry and wanted to quit, but Erica encouraged her to keep working out with her even though it was hard.

She became a cheerleader for Krista and realized more than that she has to go into things being more positive as well as be a better example.

Erica wants us all to keep pushing no matter how hard things can get in life. Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

