Women's Empowerment
Women’s Empowerment 2019 Welcomes The Ladies Of The Divine Nine

Ladies we want you to step out , representing your organization at our

25th Anniversary Of Women’s Empowerment 2019 April 27th

at

PNC Arena

Celebrating 25 Years

Preserving Our Legacy

With

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Curtis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th! 

