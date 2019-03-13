CLOSE
Barbie Is Honoring Women Who Are Sheroes!

As we all know March is Women’s History Month and March 8th was International Women’s Day, plus Barbie turned 60! When Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel watched her daughter, Barbara playing with paper dolls, she got the idea of creating a sturdier 3-D doll for girls to play with. Then in 1959, the first Barbie debut at the New York Toy Fair.

Now, Barbie is an icon around the world. In 2015, Barbie started its ‘Sheroes’ collection. The collection includes Misty Copeland, Katherine Johnson, Gabby Douglas, and Ava Duvernay just to name a few. In honor of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie, they have released a new set of ‘Sheroes’. The new collection includes YARA SHAHIDI, NAOMI OSAKA, ADWOA ABOAH, KRISTINA VOGEL, DIPA KARMAKAR, CHEN MAN, MELODIE ROBINSON, KARLA WHEELOCK, TESSA VIRTUE, LISA AZUELOS, ELENI ANTONIADOU, ROSANNA MARZIALE, ITA BUTTROSE, AO, OBE, TETSUKO KUROYANAGI, MARIANA COSTA CHECA, IWONA BLECHARCZYK, GÜLSE BIRSEL, MAYA GABEIRA, and  LYASAN UTIASHEVA.

The dolls haven’t hit the market yet, but you’ll be able to buy them online and in stores very soon.  WOW!

[caption id="attachment_2863234" align="alignleft" width="1156"] Source: Jerod Harris / Getty[/caption] Man, oh man. For reasons unbeknownst to us, Khloe Kardashian thought it was a good idea to ask the Internet for help finding a doll for her daughter True Thompson. Pretty innocent, huh? Well...it's the type of doll she asked for that got Black Twitter buzzing. The reality star wanted a "biracial doll." "Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look," the 34-year-old mother wrote. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1078339547354677249 Yeah she tried it. And while her stans were incredibly supportive, thankfully there were folks on Twitter that got her together. Here are some of the best tweets that reminded the reality star that her daughter is Black, why there is no reason for her to have a "biracial doll" and how she needs to follow Serena Williams' lead with a doll like Qai Qai.

Barbie Is Honoring Women Who Are Sheroes! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

