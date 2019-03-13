Source: Getty

As we all know March is Women’s History Month and March 8th was International Women’s Day, plus Barbie turned 60! When Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel watched her daughter, Barbara playing with paper dolls, she got the idea of creating a sturdier 3-D doll for girls to play with. Then in 1959, the first Barbie debut at the New York Toy Fair.

Now, Barbie is an icon around the world. In 2015, Barbie started its ‘Sheroes’ collection. The collection includes Misty Copeland, Katherine Johnson, Gabby Douglas, and Ava Duvernay just to name a few. In honor of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie, they have released a new set of ‘Sheroes’. The new collection includes YARA SHAHIDI, NAOMI OSAKA, ADWOA ABOAH, KRISTINA VOGEL, DIPA KARMAKAR, CHEN MAN, MELODIE ROBINSON, KARLA WHEELOCK, TESSA VIRTUE, LISA AZUELOS, ELENI ANTONIADOU, ROSANNA MARZIALE, ITA BUTTROSE, AO, OBE, TETSUKO KUROYANAGI, MARIANA COSTA CHECA, IWONA BLECHARCZYK, GÜLSE BIRSEL, MAYA GABEIRA, and LYASAN UTIASHEVA.

The dolls haven’t hit the market yet, but you’ll be able to buy them online and in stores very soon. WOW!

Barbie Is Honoring Women Who Are Sheroes! was originally published on hiphopnc.com