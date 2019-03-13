Kerry Washington To Produce Church Comedy For ABC Network

From playing the dynamic character ‘Olivia Pope’ on “Scandal” to going behind the scenes to direct episodes of “Insecure” and more, Kerry Washington continues to add jobs to her resume. According to Shadow And Act, Washington is set to produce a church comedy for ABC.
The show is inspired by the real-life couple pastors Tourè Robers and his wife, Sarah Jakes-Roberts.
Reports state that the story, “revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils.”
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kelly Jenrette are already the leads of the series and recently it was announced that, Alexis Fields will join the series.
Fields is the little sister of Kim Fields and is the daughter of actress, Chip Fields.
Alexis is known for her roles in a lot of 90’s sitcoms such as “Sister, Sister” and “Moesha.” We will keep you posted about this show and when the pilot is set to air.
