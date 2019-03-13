From playing the dynamic character ‘Olivia Pope’ on “Scandal” to going behind the scenes to direct episodes of “Insecure” and more, Kerry Washington continues to add jobs to her resume. According to Shadow And Act, Washington is set to produce a church comedy for ABC.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The show is inspired by the real-life couple pastors Tourè Robers and his wife, Sarah Jakes-Roberts.

Reports state that the story, “revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Kelly Jenrette are already the leads of the series and recently it was announced that, Alexis Fields will join the series.

SEE MORE: Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show?

Fields is the little sister of Kim Fields and is the daughter of actress, Chip Fields.

Alexis is known for her roles in a lot of 90’s sitcoms such as “Sister, Sister” and “Moesha.” We will keep you posted about this show and when the pilot is set to air.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kerry Washington To Produce Church Comedy For ABC Network was originally published on getuperica.com