CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kerry Washington To Produce Church Comedy For ABC Network

0 reads
Leave a comment
American Son Opening Night Party

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

From playing the dynamic character ‘Olivia Pope’ on “Scandal” to going behind the scenes to direct episodes of “Insecure” and more, Kerry Washington continues to add jobs to her resume. According to Shadow And Act, Washington is set to produce a church comedy for ABC.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The show is inspired by the real-life couple pastors Tourè Robers and his wife, Sarah Jakes-Roberts.

Reports state that the story, “revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leslie Odom Jr. and Kelly Jenrette are already the leads of the series and recently it was announced that, Alexis Fields will join the series.

SEE MORE: Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show?

Fields is the little sister of Kim Fields and is the daughter of actress, Chip Fields.

Alexis is known for her roles in a lot of 90’s sitcoms such as “Sister, Sister” and “Moesha.” We will keep you posted about this show and when the pilot is set to air.

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

13 photos Launch gallery

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

[caption id="attachment_2821807" align="alignleft" width="746"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Listen…there has never been a better time to be a Black creative than right now. While Hollywood is still a hard nut to crack, that’s not stopping folks like writer/producers Tracey Oliver, Jordan Peele and Barry Jenkins from going out there and living their dreams. Here are 13 projects that we are totally anticipating and can’t wait to see.    

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kerry Washington To Produce Church Comedy For ABC Network was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 5 hours ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 7 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 week ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close