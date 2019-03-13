“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Caregiver Stress

As working moms we are always taking care of someone…. from the kids and in more cases having to take care of an aging or elderly parent.  The stress can become unbearable at times and isn’t good our health or mood.

Dr. Tiffany, author of Destress for Success is back with us and giving us more insight on what we need to do to be successful in these situations.

Listen in.

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified physician of over 16 years.  She is also a stress expert, A Diplomat of the American board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

