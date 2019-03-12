GRIFF’s Prayer: Passing The Tests Of God [VIDEO]

03.12.19
griff's prayer

GRIFF came into to work to share how he passed several tests from God. After getting off his flight he hopped into a Uber and the woman was driving really fast.

She also was asking him about certain directions and had her phone in her hand. GRIFF was going to give her one star until she shared a testimony with him.

GRIFF ended up praying for her and felt good. When he got upstairs he ordered Uber Eats.

The delivery man couldn’t find his house, GRIFF had to go outside and find him. He was a little upset, but then the driver began to talk about things going wrong with him and GRIFF prayed with him.

Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

