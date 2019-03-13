Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist Exchange With Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz fan who allegedly told Russell Westbrook to “get on your knees like you’re used to” during a game between the Jazz and Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night has been banned from all Jazz games.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” Jazz president Steve Starks said in a statement Tuesday. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.”
Multiple players including Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert backed Westbrook in how he handled the altercation in which he told the fan, “‘I’ll f–k you up. You and your wife.”
The fan, Shane Keisel denies telling Westbrook “get on your knees like you’re used to,” but told news reporters last night that he said, “Ice those knees up!”
NBA Twitter discovered Keisel’s Twitter account which had previously disparaged Westbrook and has made other racist statements in the past.
Keisel soon deleted his Twitter account and is preparing to sue Westbrook, but we’re thinking his social media account may not help his case.
