‘The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman’ Takes Viewers On A Walk Through The Life Of Jesus As God [VIDEO]

Over the last 50 years of Morgan Freeman’s career we’ve watched him play so many roles and several of them have been of him portraying God. According to The Christian Post in the third season of National Geographic’s “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” the actor will take us on a journey where he shows evidence of Christians recognizing Jesus as God.

Freemen said, “Jesus is not the only example of human incarnation of God. The Egyptian pharaohs, the emperors of the Inca were all considered divine. Makes you wonder, why do people want to see God walk among us?”

During the show he shares how different faiths see God taking human form. This particular episode begins with Freeman visiting Bethlehem at the Church of the Nativity.

It’s there Franciscan priest takes the actor to the place where Roman emperor Constantine’s mother, Helena, believed Jesus was born.

After that Freeman traveled to an Israeli prison where archaeological evidence is discovered.

He said, “I needed to understand when Jesus the preacher, Jesus the rabbi came to be seen as divine Jesus.”

Archaeologists in 2005 discovered proof that Jesus was hailed a God at that prison.

Freeman found out that writings on a particular floor was made by a female follower that dedicated a table (alter) to “The God, Jesus Christ.”

He said, “As suggested by the letters of the Apostle Paul many of the early church leaders were women.”

Viewers can expect season 3 of “Story of God with Morgan Freeman” to take them, “take viewers on an interfaith journey around the globe, traveling to 30 different cities of historical and anthropological importance, including Jerusalem, Kathmandu, Jericho, Rome, Bethlehem, Paris, Prague, Hanoi, Toronto and Lourdes.”

Larissa Mendoza Posted 5 hours ago

