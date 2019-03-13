Well-known actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among a group of more than 40 people charged with paying bribes to get their kids into top colleges. The colleges involved include Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest University, UCLA and Yale. The students were recruited to the schools as athletes, although some of them weren’t athletic at all.

According to proseuctors, the actresses and CEOs involved were paying bribes to an admissions consultant to get their children accepted. It seems that the scheme ran from 2011 until 2019. This consultatant was paid $25 million in that period of time to facilitate the admissions.

Prosecutors say the parents charged in massive college admissions scandal are a "catalogue of wealth and privilege" — including real estate investors, a fashion designer, a global law firm's co-chairman and the actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin https://t.co/J1crlqiYzh pic.twitter.com/HAAnNwUyBa — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2019

"We're here today to announce charges in the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice." DEVELOPING: Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman charged in college admissions cheating scam https://t.co/n9ODDAvkyq pic.twitter.com/6mtKMgOXeG — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2019

UPDATE: Actress Felicity Huffman is in Federal custody after being arrested at her home without incident. There is an arrest warrant out for actress Lori Loughlin, who was NOT in Los Angeles this morning when Federal agents went to her home per officials familiar. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) March 12, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Federal Investigation Uncovers Celebs Paying Money To Get Their Kids Into College was originally published on foxync.com