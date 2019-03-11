Faith Walking: Don’t Give To Be Seen, But You Should Be Seen Giving [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all give in life and Erica Campbell spoke about how it should always come from the heart. She told a story about being at an event singing and giving away food.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

After giving away some turkey’s they thought Erica wanted to go, but she mentioned she was there to do just this.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica knew she wasn’t there to be on camera, she wanted to help others.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: LSE (Low Self-Esteem Almost Got Me) [VIDEO]

She reminded us that God wants us to be giving and not just to be seen giving. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Don’t Give To Be Seen, But You Should Be Seen Giving [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 11 hours ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 11 hours ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 5 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 week ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 2 weeks ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close