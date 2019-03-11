Faith Walking: Don’t Give To Be Seen, But You Should Be Seen Giving [VIDEO]

We all give in life and Erica Campbell spoke about how it should always come from the heart. She told a story about being at an event singing and giving away food.
After giving away some turkey’s they thought Erica wanted to go, but she mentioned she was there to do just this.
Erica knew she wasn’t there to be on camera, she wanted to help others.
She reminded us that God wants us to be giving and not just to be seen giving. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
