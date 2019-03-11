CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie

1 reads
Leave a comment
Paradise Wildlife Animals in Hertfordshire

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Let’s just say nobody is blaming the jaguar for protecting itself.

A woman climbed over a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona in an attempt to take a selfie with a jaguar. The woman, who is in her 30s, found herself in trouble when the big cat reached out and grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations.

The woman, whose injuries are non-life threatening, was taken to a hospital. The jaguar will not be put down.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC:

Officials with the Wildlife World Zoo said in a statement that a guest of theirs was injured by a female jaguar at the zoo in Litchfield Park, a small area near Phoenix. Officials said the attack is under investigation but noted that the animal was not outside her enclosure at any time.

“Please understand why barriers are put in place,” officials tweeted. “Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 hours ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 hours ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 5 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 week ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 2 weeks ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close