1 John 1:8 (NKJV): If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.

Explanation: It is our nature to always be right; however, when it comes to sin, we must be careful to not deceive ourselves by claiming to be so righteous. No one is living a faultless life—even at our best, we mess up (whether intentionally or not). Let’s be truthful and accept the fact that we are all “a work in progress”. Please be patient with me, God is not through with me yet!

Scripture For The Week “To Tell The Truth” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 3 hours ago

