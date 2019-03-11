Almost a year removed from her death, Aretha Franklin‘s impact can still be felt and even seen. The debut trailer for the upcoming documentary about her life, Amazing Grace has been released and will most certainly send chills down your spine.

The trailer shows the Queen of Soul singing “Amazing Grace” in front of an enthusiastic church crowd. The highly-anticipated documentary premiered last fall in

Nearly a year removed from her passing, Aretha Franklin’s impact can be still felt and seen. The first trailer for the documentary Amazing Grace‘s theatrical release was released this week and will send chills down your spine.

In the trailer, the Queen of Soul is depicting singing “Amazing Grace” before enthusiastic church goers. The highly anticipated documentary premiered last fall in New York to critical acclaim.

The film was directed by Sydney Pollack and was originally filmed in 1972 but was shelved for years due to numerous technical and legal issues surrounding the film. It centers around Franklin’s performances at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in LA. Watch Franklin’s magic shine bright in the trailer for Amazing Grace below.

RELATED: Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She Died And Cops Can’t Prosecute

Watch The First Trailer For The Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’ was originally published on praisehouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: