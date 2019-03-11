CLOSE
Watch The First Trailer For The Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’

Almost a year removed from her death, Aretha Franklin‘s impact can still be felt and even seen. The debut trailer for the upcoming documentary about her life, Amazing Grace has been released and will most certainly send chills down your spine.

Nearly a year removed from her passing, Aretha Franklin’s impact can be still felt and seen. The first trailer for the documentary Amazing Grace‘s theatrical release was released this week and will send chills down your spine.

In the trailer, the Queen of Soul is depicting singing “Amazing Grace” before enthusiastic church goers. The highly anticipated documentary premiered last fall in New York to critical acclaim.

