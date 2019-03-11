Watch The First Trailer For The Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’

Almost a year removed from her death, Aretha Franklin‘s impact can still be felt and even seen. The debut trailer for the upcoming documentary about her life, Amazing Grace has been released and will most certainly send chills down your spine.
The trailer shows the Queen of Soul singing “Amazing Grace” in front of an enthusiastic church crowd. The highly-anticipated documentary premiered last fall in
