A grand jury returned 16 federal counts of disorderly conduct against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack in January.
According to CBS Chicago, the grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.
Last month, Smollet was charged with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.
Smollett’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for next week.
Can’t Believe This: Jussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Charges By Grand Jury was originally published on tlcnaptown.com