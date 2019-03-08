Chick-fil-A Offering Fish Sandwich For Lent Season

Chick-fil-A is known for being one of the best fast food chains for their chicken. According to the Christian Post, for Ash Wednesday and Fridays eating meat isn’t allowed and they will be cooking up fish sandwiches at certain locations.

The announced was made recently and Chick-fil-A describes it as a “fin-tastic news.”

This offer will continue until Saturday, April 20th, the day before Easter.

Chick-fil-A explained, “The fish sandwich will join the Chick-fil-A menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries. The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories, while the 2- and 3-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories.”

A web page was created by Chick-fil-A so that customers can find which locations are selling the fish sandwiches.

Lent has influenced not only Chick-fil-A’s menu, but also McDonald’s. In 1962, Lou Groen, owner of the first McDonald’s restaurant came up with the filet-o-fish sandwich because he lived in a Catholic neighborhood and would see poor sales on Fridays during the Lent season.

Larissa Mendoza Posted 11 hours ago

