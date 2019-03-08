CLOSE
Man Awakes From His Sleep To Find Jesus In Bedroom

In 1991, Central Asia gained its sovereignty after the Soviet Union fell apart. According to God Reports, the secular state is made up of Sunni Muslims.

The government there has taken steps to curb Islamic radicalization.

Reports state that in 2016, the beards of nearly 13,000 men was done. Along with this came the shut down of 160 hijab selling stores.

Years ago, a Tajik man named Umut spoke taking a martial arts class. During that class he was shocked to hear the instructor talk about Jesus Christ.

Umut recalls him saying, “Jesus Christ is the risen Lord. He wants to have a personal relationship with you.”

When he returned home that night he began thinking about what his instructor said. He fell asleep and woke up in the middle of the night to see a bright light.

Umut mentioned the person was wearing white.

The man in white said, “I am Jesus Christ, the risen Lord.”

After that encounter Umut surrendered his like to Jesus and was born again. He currently is a Bible teacher and loves sharing his Biblical teachings.

Man Awakes From His Sleep To Find Jesus In Bedroom

