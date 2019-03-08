CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Koryn Hawthorne To Appear On Cleo TV's 'Just Eats With Chef JJ'

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Koryn Hawthorn will join NFL player turned entrepreneur Jason Avant this week on a new episode of Just Eats with Chef JJ on Cleo TV to cook up a tasty meal you might want to copy the recipe for: Piri Piri Hot Chicken and Spicy Lamb Curry Stew.

A press release states: 

The trio kick off the episode preparing mocktails made with pineapple juice, orange juice and sparkling water. A former finalist on “The Voice” and protégé of Pharrell Williams, Hawthorne’s debut album topped Billboard’s Gospel Album charts before she was 21 years old. A proud Louisiana native with an infectious personality, Koryn brings the spice and gifts JJ with “Slap Your Mama” seasoning, the perfect addition to the spicy menu. Jason Avant successfully transitioned from a NFL player to entrepreneur with four trampoline parks, a venture that combines his love for fitness and youth. He inspires individuals to follow their heart and passion to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. Tune into the next episode to see the group talk comfort foods, date nights, and all things inspirational.

Catch the episode on Saturday, March 9 at 12 p.m. EST. 

