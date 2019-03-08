CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

White Man Who Assaulted Black Female McDonald’s Employee Sentenced To Jail Time

1 reads
Leave a comment
All 169 McDonald's Stores Face Closure In North And East India

Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Via Madamnoire:

At the top of the year, a video of a White man, Daniel Willis Taylor assaulting a Black woman, Yasmine James, working at McDonald’s surfaced on the internet. The assault was memorable for several reasons. The man’s assault was unwarranted and excessive. Yasmine wore him out, and her male coworkers didn’t do enough to intervene on her behalf.

Today, there’s an update to the story. Daniel Willis Taylor, the 40-year-old man who assaulted James, 20, was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was credited for the 58 days he’d already served. The judge also ordered that he stay away from the two women involved in the incident and the entire McDonald’s location.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

As Taylor was being escorted out of the restaurant, he kicked Tatiana Bell in the stomach as she stood by the door. Bell, 23, reported pain after being kicked.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taylor, who pled no contest to the charges, is also subject to a mental evaluation. He will also have to pay $1,000 in fines or volunteer for 120 hours of community service.

SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You

9 photos Launch gallery

SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You

Continue reading SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You

SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

White Man Who Assaulted Black Female McDonald’s Employee Sentenced To Jail Time was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 11 hours ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 13 hours ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 13 hours ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 5 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 week ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 week ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 weeks ago
02.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close