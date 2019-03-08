How The ‘Super Beauty’ Doll Is Helping Young Girls Boost Their Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
TiffanyJ

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

In life many woman and men struggle with self-esteem issues. Growing up, TiffanyJ dealt with a lot of them we all can relate to, as she got older she wanted to create something that could help younger generations.

TiffanyJ came up with the “Super Beauty” doll that says over 20 motivational phrases to help boost the young persons confidence.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

During her interview, TiffanyJ spoke about how “Super Beauty” is helping little girls and even shared a beautiful story of how the doll is changing lives.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TiffanyJ also spoke about what inspires her, upcoming projects she’s working on including a pep talker doll for boys.

SEE ALSO: Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

This young lady is motivated to help young people around the world and we can’t wait to see what more she has in store. Make sure you watch the full interview with TiffanyJ up top!

Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben-Hur' - Arrivals

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

Continue reading 5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You’re Discouraged

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How The ‘Super Beauty’ Doll Is Helping Young Girls Boost Their Self-Esteem [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 11 hours ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 13 hours ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 13 hours ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 5 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 week ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 week ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 weeks ago
02.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close