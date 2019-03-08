How The ‘Super Beauty’ Doll Is Helping Young Girls Boost Their Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

In life many woman and men struggle with self-esteem issues. Growing up, TiffanyJ dealt with a lot of them we all can relate to, as she got older she wanted to create something that could help younger generations.
TiffanyJ came up with the “Super Beauty” doll that says over 20 motivational phrases to help boost the young persons confidence.
During her interview, TiffanyJ spoke about how “Super Beauty” is helping little girls and even shared a beautiful story of how the doll is changing lives.
TiffanyJ also spoke about what inspires her, upcoming projects she’s working on including a pep talker doll for boys.
This young lady is motivated to help young people around the world and we can’t wait to see what more she has in store. Make sure you watch the full interview with TiffanyJ up top!
