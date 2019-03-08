Calling All Durham Foodies!

Durham is changing its image. It is becoming a foodie town. One of the places that helped Durham claim that title is Dame’s Chicken and Waffles. Located in Downtown Durham in a tiny location, people lined up for a taste. After 15 months long, Dame’s is finally ready to reopen!

Co-owner Randy Wadsworth told the News & Observer that Dame’s Chicken & Waffles will reopen next week in its new space on the ground floor of the Liberty Warehouse apartment complex. The new location is near the Durham Farmer’s market by Central Park downtown.

The new location will be 4,200 square feet, which is more than doubling the 1,900 in the original location, Wadsworth told the paper. With the new location, will be next door to Foster’s Coffee and a few doors down from the future Durham Food Hall. Wait, Durham is getting a Food Hall like Raleigh? YES!

Dame’s opens on Monday. Are you ready to go eat?

