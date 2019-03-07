Christian Band Glorifies God After Surviving Bus Crash [VIDEO]

Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber is praising God after their tour bus was involved in a car crash. The Christian Post reports that the accident happened after the bus slammed into the back of a fire truck.

Joseph Rojas, the frontman of the group on Facebook said, “Please keep us in your prayers. We are all ok, just banged up. A few are still at the hospital being looked at. Also, please say some prayers for the firefighters. Those guys were so nice and this was pretty traumatic for them as well!”

The band described the accident in detail and mentioned that the driver had no where else to go after driving over a hill. Their bus hit the fire truck in front of them and caused a serious impact.

Rojas said, “We had nowhere else to go. Our driver was going under the speed limit. We support all first responders and we pray for them and their families. This was unavoidable for us.”

Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator, Tom Hemrick said, “For some reason the 18-wheeler decided to brake unexpectedly. The tour bus driver immediately took evasive action trying to steer around the 18-wheeler to avoid the crash and when he went to the right he struck the fire truck.”

The bus driver as well as several others on the tour bus suffered minor injuries. Rojas wife hurt her head and suffered a seizure, but she’s fine now.

During a testimony on Facebook, Rojas said, “We walked away from this and we’re all banged up and bruised but we walked away from this and we know it was God that did that. The same God that kept us alive during this wreck is the same God that will take care of us further down our road.”

We’re so happy that everyone made it out safely.

