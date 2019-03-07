CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Bibles Survive Devastating Fire That Burned Down Church

Husband and Wife Studying the Bible Together

Members of the Freedom Ministries Church in West Virginia are left without a church home after a devastating fire burned it down. CNN reports that the fire was so hot at one point that firefighters had to come out.

The Coal City Fire Department in Facebook post mentioned that even through the fire, the Bibles in the church weren’t burned.

On the post they wrote, “In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!!”

Since the post has been up it has gone viral as it features photos of the Bibles surrounded by all the damage.

The firefighters added, “Though the odds were against us, God was not.”

There is no report out stating how the fire started, but we are just thankful that no one was injured at the scene.

