Members of the Freedom Ministries Church in West Virginia are left without a church home after a devastating fire burned it down. CNN reports that the fire was so hot at one point that firefighters had to come out.

The Coal City Fire Department in Facebook post mentioned that even through the fire, the Bibles in the church weren’t burned.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On the post they wrote, “In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Since the post has been up it has gone viral as it features photos of the Bibles surrounded by all the damage.

SEE ALSO: Christian Witches Claim Jesus Was A Sorcerer And The Bible Is A “Book Of Magic” [VIDEO]

The firefighters added, “Though the odds were against us, God was not.”

There is no report out stating how the fire started, but we are just thankful that no one was injured at the scene.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Bibles Survive Devastating Fire That Burned Down Church was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: