Priest Arrested After Allegedly Recording Himself Raping An Underage Girl

Earlier this week Pennsylvania priest, Reverend Armand Garcia was arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl and filming it. Crime Online reports that Garcia was being investigated by police after news outlets claimed Garcia had an inappropriate relationship with an altar girl at Immaculate Heart Parish.

In 2017, Garcia was transferred to St. Martin of Tours Parish.

Garcia allegedly gave the girl marijuana and alcohol in different places including his living quarters.

Parents of the children from Immaculate Heart told the press that they didn’t know about the investigation until Garcia was arrested.

One parent said, “I feel like it was swept under the rug. I feel like it was purposely hidden from the school and hidden from the parishioners.”

The diocese will not be paying for Garcia’s legal bills and now his ministry is under restriction.

Kevin Gavin the archdiocesan spokesperson said, “The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse.”

Garcia has been released after posting bail and will be in court on March 14.

