Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

While many have turned their backs on Jussie Smollett after he was arrested for filing a false police report and was accused of lying about his racist and homophobic attack, one celebrity still has his back.

Queen Latifah told Yahoo News Through Her Eyes on Tuesday that until there is concrete evidence proving he lied, she will continue to believe the Empire star.

“Until somebody can show me some proof otherwise, I’m going with him. Cause the guy I’ve seen has always seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet. And that’s just the guy I know,” the Oscar nominee stressed.

“So until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven’t seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

When talking about Jussie’s case and the pressure to stay grounded in Hollywood, she was clear, “I don’t even know what to make of it.”

“All I know is that I hope everything works out in the end and everybody basically comes out unscathed.”

As we previously reported, Jussie is engulfed in controversy after accusing two men of attacking him during a late night in Chicago. In January, the actor told police he was punched in the face, had bleach poured on him and he suffered a bruise on his face. He also accused the attackers of yelling, “this MAGA country n*gger” and putting a noose around his neck.

However, last month Smollett was arrested and charged on a felony charge of disorderly conduct after CPD claimed he hired two acquaintances – brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo – to help him stage the assault.

The actor and singer is currently out on $100,000 bond and is due back in court March 14 on a felony charge of disorderly conduct. In addition, he has also been suspended from Empire.

Smollett continues to claim that he did not make up the attack.

