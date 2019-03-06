Ericaism: Don’t Throw The Millennials Away [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about millennials and how every generation is different. She is asking that past generations encourage millennials and help them.
Erica also mentioned that others need to lead by example for them.
She wants people to watch what they do and how they respond to millennials.
While many feel millennials don’t listen that’s not necessarily true.
Make sure you’re teaching, sharing and being the best examples you can be so that they can learn from it.
